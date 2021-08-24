TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A Baltimore County police officer has been convicted of raping a woman and assaulting another, the county state’s attorney’s office said.
Anthony Westerman, 27, was found guilty of two counts of second-degree rape and other offenses from the 2017 incident, and second-degree assault from a 2019 incident on Friday. Prosecutors said he offered to get a woman an Uber from a bar in 2017, but instead took her to his house and raped her, news outlets report. Westerman is suspended without pay, police said.READ MORE: Baltimore Symphony Orchestra To Require Proof Of Vaccination For Indoor Events
Detectives began investigating Westerman in 2019 after being notified of at least three women who allegedly were assaulted, police said previously.
Westerman’s attorney Brian Thompson said Monday that he is “very disappointed” with the verdict. He said the department was pressured to bring charges against Westerman.READ MORE: Where Do COVID Vaccine Mandates Stand?
Thompson said the case has “procedural and evidentiary irregularities,” and that he intends to file a motion for a new trial and appeal.
Westerman is being held on home detention until sentencing, which is scheduled for Nov. 19MORE NEWS: A 1,135-Pound Blue Marlin Caught Near Ocean City Sets New Maryland Record
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.).