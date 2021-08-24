BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Gas and Electric announced that they have awarded 61 non-profit organizations grants to assist with environmental stewardship projects in the company’s service area.
The grants total to $215,750 and are a part of the annual BGE Green Grants Program that supported hundreds of innovative community projects.
"It is an honor to support and celebrate the work of these organizations that work so hard to improve the environment in our Maryland communities," said Rodney Oddoye, BGE's senior vice president of governmental and external affairs. "As we continue on our Path to Clean and achieving net zero operations-driven emissions by 2050, we stay committed to our shared responsibility towards environmental stewardship and the opportunity to contribute to our non-profit partners' success."
Officials said grants range from $500 to $10,000. More information about the program can be found on BGE’s website.
Here is a list of the 2021 Green Grants recipients:
- Backyard Basecamp
- BLISS Meadows Water Access
- C&O Canal Trust
- Canal Community Days
- Chesapeake Bay Trust
- Chesapeake Conservation Corps 2021-22
- Gunpowder Valley Conservancy
- Clear Creeks Project Bayscapes
- Taste Wise Kids
- TWKatHome – Strong Partnerships
- American Chestnut Land Trust
- Maintaining & Creating Sustainable Trails in the Parkers Creek Preserve
- Downtown Annapolis Partnership
- Landscaping pedestrian pathways on West Street
- Foundation for Baltimore County Public Library Mobile Library Law Center
- Friends of Patterson Park
- Green and Go! Stewardship Volunteer Support
- Green Street Academy
- FSA Farms Community Commitment
- Human Services Program of Carroll County HSPs Shelter Cleanup & Gard
- Intersection of Change
- Strength to Love II
- Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education
- Green STEM Careers; Exploration and Opportunity
- The International Association of Triathletes Creating a Brighter Future Through the LENS of STEM
- The United Way of Central Maryland
- Baltimore Outdoor Learning Program at Bay Brook Elementary Middle School
- Towson University Foundation
- Glen Abrogation and Fostering Environmental Stewardship through hands-on Science
- Parks & People Foundation
- Schoolyard Park Improvement Projects
- Grow Home
- Grow Home, Baltimore Builders Program
- African American Fire Fighters Historical Society Creating Shade for Happy Children in West
- Baltimore
- Baltimore Green Space
- Pandemic Impact and Greenspace Sustainability Support
- Baltimore Office of Promotion and Arts
- Baltimore Farmers’ Market Compost Drop-Off Program
- Living Classrooms Foundation
- School Leadership In Urban Runoff Reduction Project (SLURRP) and Community Engagement
- Events
- National Aquarium
- Community Collaboration for Healthy Baltimore Watersheds
- Severn River Association
- Floating Classroom
- Baltimore Community ToolBank
- Environmental Education at the ToolBank
- Defensores de la Cuenca
- Latino Conversation Week: A step ladder into awareness and conservation
- I AM MENtality
- Youth Male Empowerment Project
- The Friends of Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary Invasive Species Removal and Native Pollinator Planting
- at Glendening Nature Preserve
- The Howard County Conservancy
- Nature Preschool Expansion
- The League for People with Disabilities
- Garden Expansion
- The William & Baer School Partnership Board Outdoor Classroom Project
- Upcycled Inc
- Waste for Wonder
- Whiteford Volunteer Fire Company
- Install Dry Hydrants at Streams in Northern Harford County
- Afri Thrive
- Community Gardening
- Belair-Edison Neighborhoods
- Operation Clean Our Streets
- Bikemore
- Mobile Bike Shop and Greenway
- Cheasapeake Therapeutic Riding
- Educating on the Sensory Trail at CTR
- ClearShark Charitable Foundation
- Community Outreach Toolboxes and Lessons
- Forever Maryland
- Local Land Trust Network Program
- Friends of Baltimore City Public Schools Great Kids Farm Foundation Jill Wrigley Memorial Outdoor
- Classroom
- Greater Baybrook Alliance
- Baybrook Beautiful
- Gunpowder Riverkeeper
- Invasive Species – Snakeheads and snails in Gunpowder River Watershed
- Irvine Natural Science Center
- Sensory Garden at Irvine
- Long Green Volunteer Fire Co
- Energy Efficient Lighting
- Loyola University Maryland
- Living Landscapes and Stony Run Stewards
- Monarch Academy Public Charter School
- Native Greenhouse Nursery
- Montessori School of Westminster
- Nature Inspired Obstacle Course in the Woods
- National Audubon Society
- Growing the Wingspan of Wildlife Habitats in Multicultural Communities
- National Wildlife Federation
- Sacred Grounds in Baltimore City
- Natural History Society of Maryland
- Nature Connections
- Neighbor Space of Baltimore County
- Enhancing Resiliency, Livability, and Park Stewardship in the Powhatan Farms Community
- Outcast Food Network
- OFN Clean Space
- Providence Center
- New Greenhouse to Expand Production of Native Plants
- Stevenson University
- Environmental and Community Outreach
- Women Empowered to Achieve the Impossible WeTATi Next Generation
- STEM Enable Inc
- STEM and energy careers for K-12 students from disadvantaged communities
- Village Learning Place
- VLP Community Garden
- Baltimore Sister Cities
- Operation Trash
- Pathway Forward
- Sprouts Green Team
- Butchers Hill Association
- Stump Griding to Open Pits for New Trees
- Beth Am Synagogue
- Expand two tree wells along N. Eutaw Place