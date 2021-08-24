BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At Coventry Manor Apartments, neighbors say it’s a peaceful and quiet neighborhood. But this afternoon, many of them were pulled out of their homes to see what all the commotion was about.

Baltimore Police are now investigating after the bodies of two juveniles were found in a decomposed state at Coventry Manor Apartments Tuesday.

Officials said when officers arrived at the scene, they found two unidentified deceased juveniles — one male and one female. Officials said they were both in a state of decomposition and visible trauma was observed.

When Demel came home from work Tuesday, he found Chaos at Coventry Manor.

“I see a whole bunch of police officers and tape. The officer stopped me and told me to go back um it’s an open investigation,” said Demel.

The commotion was silent. Without sirens or ambulances. Instead, with crime scene units and forensic teams.

“I was surprised because nothing happens in this neighborhood like this is quiet, nothing happens at all I’m shocked,” said Demel.

Demel grew up in this neighborhood and moved back two years ago because of how safe he felt here.

“I know I can bring my family here and I don’t have to worry about checking my car outside or something like that. You don’t hear anything. No gunshots, no nothing, no neighbors arguing,” Demel added.

“There’s always kids out there playing, riding their scooters, riding their bikes. I’m just shocked, I hope they’re ok. I hope everyone’s safe honestly,” Demel said.

Commissioner Harrison was at the scene to oversee the investigation at one point during the evening. Police said they are now working with the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of deaths.

Investigators are still working to identify the victims and they urge anyone with information to call the Homicide Section at 410396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now