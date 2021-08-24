ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 847 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths, according to state health department data released Tuesday morning.
Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.READ MORE: Gov. Larry Hogan Says Republican Governors Mandating Against Masks "Taking Away" Freedom Of School Systems
Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus.
More than 3.6 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity decreased by 0.08 to 4.89%. It is the second day in a row that the state positivity has decreased after weeks of a steady rise.
Hospitalizations increased by 21 to 719. Of those hospitalized, 538 remain in acute care and 160 remain in the ICU as of Friday.
Since the pandemic began, there were 488,740 total confirmed cases and 9,734 deaths.
There are 3,678,839 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,447,462 doses. Of those, 3,768,623 are first doses with 5,257 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,397,302 second doses, 5,278 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 281,537 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 413 in the last day.READ MORE: New Urgent Care Clinic Opens At BWI, Offering COVID-19 Vaccines And Tests
The state reported 80.1% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 7,033 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of last Wednesday, August 18.
Of those cases, 627 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 5% of all Covid cases hospitalized in the state. 71 fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 4.6% of lab-confirmed Covid deaths in the state.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread And Vaccinations
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,488
|(214)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|46,470
|(663)
|15*
|Baltimore
|68,984
|(1,668)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|55,368
|(1,250)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,563
|(86)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,472
|(33)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,965
|(254)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,941
|(159)
|2*
|Charles
|12,053
|(218)
|2*
|Dorchester
|3,184
|(65)
|1*
|Frederick
|21,151
|(340)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,202
|(65)
|1*
|Harford
|17,654
|(302)
|7*
|Howard
|20,295
|(257)
|7*
|Kent
|1,438
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|74,912
|(1,594)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|90,454
|(1,575)
|43*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,196
|(56)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,779
|(135)
|1*
|Somerset
|2,744
|(43)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,323
|(46)
|0*
|Washington
|15,467
|(336)
|4*
|Wicomico
|8,556
|(181)
|0*
|Worcester
|4,081
|(107)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(38)
|0*
By Age Range and GenderMORE NEWS: 201K Marylanders Get Health Insurance In Special Enrollment
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|29,111
|(4)
|0*
|10-19
|51,170
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|89,989
|(46)
|1*
|30-39
|84,081
|(118)
|7*
|40-49
|72,387
|(304)
|5*
|50-59
|71,739
|(837)
|33*
|60-69
|47,728
|(1,662)
|27*
|70-79
|26,165
|(2,466)
|44*
|80+
|16,370
|(4,289)
|104*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|255,963
|(4,708)
|107*
|Male
|232,777
|(5,026)
|115*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|154,341
|(3,521)
|83*
|Asian (NH)
|12,048
|(331)
|11*
|White (NH)
|175,622
|(4,894)
|108*
|Hispanic
|72,705
|(846)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|22,740
|(108)
|1*
|Data not available
|51,284
|(34)
|0*