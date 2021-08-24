ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan said Republican governors who are blocking mask mandates are violating what he says is a basic conservative Republican principle: “letting local decision makers make decisions.”
On CBS This Morning on Tuesday, Gayle King asked Hogan what he thought of fellow Republican governors like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbot, who are battling localities and school systems that want to implement mask mandates.
"Not only are they against it, but they're mandating against it," Hogan said. "They're Republican governors who are saying they're all about freedom, and yet they're taking away the freedom of local school systems and in some cases businesses to make those decisions for themselves."
In early August, Hogan said a statewide mask mandate is not on the table, but he isn't fighting school systems that opt for masks. In the region, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Anne Arundel County and Harford County will require masks in schools. Masks will be optional in Carroll County.
“We’ve tried to find the right balance, we’ve been encouraging mask usage. We left it up to the duly elected school boards in our state—that’s who has the power to make those decisions,” Hogan told King. “About two-thirds of our school systems voted to wear masks, others decided not to. But to mandate that they have to or mandate that they cannot doesn’t make sense to me.”