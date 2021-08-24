ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police announced that Ronald Clark Jr. has been taken into custody.
Clark was wanted on warrants related to the fatal hit and run that of 38-year-old Kadem Hodge.READ MORE: Baltimore Man Kadem Hodge Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash, Authorities Searching For Driver Ronald Scott Clark
Police said around 2 a.m. Saturday, Ronald Scott Clark Jr. was traveling north in an SUV on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard. When he tried to turn left on Grove Ridge Court, he struck Hodge who was riding a motorcycle south on the boulevard.
Hodge was thrown from the motorcycle upon impact. He was flown to shock trauma in critical condition, where he died Monday, police said.
Police said the three passengers in the car with Clark told them that Clark left the scene on foot.
Responding officers did not find Clark, who is from a 30-year-old man from Severn, after a lengthy search.READ MORE: Warrant Issued For Ronald Scott Clark Jr. In Alleged Hit And Run Crash That Critically Injured Man
The three passengers in the car stayed on the scene and were uninjured, police said.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now
Ronald Scott Clark Jr. has been taken into custody. No further information available at this time. #Wanted https://t.co/kXyRDbnDFl
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) August 25, 2021