BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Looking toward a full restoration of services, key Baltimore City services that were suspended or modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic are starting to resume in-person access.
"As we continue with our pandemic recovery efforts, my administration is laser-focused on fully restoring all resident-facing city services to Baltimoreans as soon as it is safe to do so," said Mayor Brandon Scott. "The patience and support of our residents is greatly appreciated during this time."
In-person access has been restored for some services in the Baltimore City Health Department, Division of Aging and CARE Services, Baltimore City Public schools, and Recreation and Parks.
Residents are strongly encouraged to continue using online and phone access, only requesting in-person access when they are in need of assistance.
For the most up-to-date and comprehensive information on what in-person services are now available, visit www.baltimorecity.gov/servicestatus.
Mayor Scott thanked city workers for their flexibility and efforts during the pandemic.
“I also want to uplift and thank our employees who have continued to deliver essential services to our residents during these unprecedented times,” continued Scott. “We know that without them, this pandemic would have been even tougher to bear.”