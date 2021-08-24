ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Education is set to meet this Thursday to discuss emergency regulation of school mask mandates.
The motion was made by Rachel McCusker, the teacher representative of the board, during the last three minutes of the Board of Education meeting Tuesday.
The motion comes as the debate on mask mandates for students and teachers continues.
Some school districts across the state are set to return to the classroom in just a few days.
