PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County community is waiting to find out how a 91-year-old died.
Police found Norman Albert Sr. inside his home last Thursday just after noon and police described his death as "suspicious". A police spokesperson also said the department believes this may have been a homicide.
“Based on the investigation and what was found at the scene, again, I can’t go too much into it, there is reason to believe that this is a homicide,” said Officer DJ Moore with Baltimore County Police.
Albert Sr. Lived on the 9200 block of Hines Rd. for years and his son lived just two doors up. Family members said when they didn't hear from the 91-year-old last Thursday, they called police and when first responders arrived, they found the 91-year-old dead inside his home.
“I was in this house in my house when that happened to him and there was nothing I could do because I didn’t know my dad was in trouble,” said the victim’s son, Norman Albert Jr. “I was proud to be his son and proud to have a father that was the man he was.”
Baltimore County police want for people to contact detectives if they have any information about the case. The number to call is 410-307-2020. Anonymous tips can also be left with Metro Crime Stoppers. That contact information is 1-866-7LOCKUP
A viewing for Norman Albert Sr. will be this Friday. The funeral will be on Saturday.