BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a death at an apartment building in Southwest Baltimore.
Units are on the scene at Coventry Manor Apartments where at least one person was found dead inside.
#HAPPENING NOW: crime scene and forensics units responding to Coventry Manor apartment building in SW Baltimore where reports of at least one person was found dead inside @BaltimorePolice @wjz – more to come pic.twitter.com/yZZsVOT9Iv
