By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Crime, Homicide, Norman Albert, Perry Hall

PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 91-year-old man as a homicide.

Officials responded to the 9200 block of Hines Road on Aug.19 just after noon to conduct a welfare check. There, they found the body of Norman Albert.

“Based on the investigation and what was found at the scene… there is reason to believe that this is a homicide,” said a department spokesperson.

Detectives are investigating this case and ask anyone who may have information to contact police at 410-307-2020.

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

