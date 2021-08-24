PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Problems with the postal service continue. From delayed packages to bills, neighbors say they haven’t been getting their mail every day and they are calling for something to be done.

“This mail is postmarked July 16. I just received this Friday.”

It’s been months since neighbors in Parkville say they’ve received their mail and the problems at the post office still aren’t showing any signs of improvement.

“I’ve been coming up here every week asking ‘where is my mail?’ and they keep giving me the same answer which is. ‘oh you have a new driver it will be out today’ and we don’t get mail that day,” said Marissa Taylor.

Marissa Taylor lives in Parkville and relies on the post office to receive paychecks and stimulus checks to take care of her two siblings with special needs. She said it’s been a guessing game on when she’s getting any mail.

“It’s a mess. I feel angry,” said Taylor.

She’s not the only one. It’s been an issue both state and nationwide for the past year.

From delayed paychecks to late bills and lost medications, neighbors say they want answers.

“They keep telling us the mail carrier is on the way. Well, I’ve been looking for him. He’s nowhere to be found,” said Marsha Johnson.

The post office released this statement to WJZ when asked about the ongoing issues:

We respectfully decline the interview. We recognize that consistency is paramount to our customers, and we remain committed to providing timely and affordable service to customers. This has been an extraordinary year of unprecedented challenges given the COVID-19 pandemic. The Postal Service has taken steps to address issues caused by the pandemic.

We have expanded mail deliveries to earlier in the morning, later in the evening, and on Sundays to ensure customers receive mail at the earliest date possible. We use additional carriers from nearby offices, when necessary, to maintain mail deliveries.