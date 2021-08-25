OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash in Owings Mills that left a 21-year-old man seriously injured.
The victim was attempting to cross Reisterstown Road near east Pleasent Hill Road just before 1 a.m. Officials said he was not in the crosswalk when he was struck by a 2008 Nissa Pathfinder.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Nissan remained on the scene.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team continues working to determine all of the factors that contributed to this crash.