DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Fernanda Sierra Alvarez.
Alvarez was last seen in Dundalk on Sunday, Aug. 22 on Saint Fabian Lane.
Officials said she is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 121 pounds.
Anyone with information on Alvarez's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
