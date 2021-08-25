COVID-19 In MarylandOver 1,100 New Cases Reported Wednesday
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Fernanda Sierra Alvarez.

Alvarez was last seen in Dundalk on Sunday, Aug. 22 on Saint Fabian Lane.

Officials said she is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 121 pounds.

Anyone with information on Alvarez’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

