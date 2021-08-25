BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa on Tuesday issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for the next three days, when the heat index is expect to reach over 100 degrees at times.

The declaration lasts from Wednesday, Aug. 25 to Friday, Aug. 27.

The heat index Wednesday will be between 100 and 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

#mdwx Good Morning Everyone!Another day in the mid 90's, but todays heat index could be more uncomfortable than yesterday. Actually both today, and tomorrow, the heat index will be between 100°-105°. pic.twitter.com/7athvYG3qp — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) August 25, 2021

Five cooling centers operated by the Baltimore City Health Department’s Division of Aging will open across the city to provide relief for elderly residents.

They are:

Oliver Center Senior Center 1700 Gay St., 410-396-3861

1700 Gay St., 410-396-3861 Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Ave., 410-396-9025

2825 Fait Ave., 410-396-9025 Harford Senior Center 4920 Harford Road, 410-426-4009

4920 Harford Road, 410-426-4009 Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 1601 Baker St., 410-396-7725

1601 Baker St., 410-396-7725 Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging 4501 Reistertown Road, 410-396-3535

Seniors are encouraged to call a cooling center in advance to make sure there is room. Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn in the centers and residents must maintain six feet of separation.

Cooling center information is also available by calling 311.

“Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States. The effects of extreme heat are exacerbated in urban areas, especially when combined with high humidity and poor air quality,” said Dr. Dzirasa. “Extreme heat is particularly dangerous for young children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions. I encourage all residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves as well as their families, neighbors, and pets.”

During a code red for heat, residents are encourage to drink more water, reduce outside activities, stay inside from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and check on older, sick or frail neighbors.

The health department also encourages residents to look for signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, such as nausea, confusion, lightheadedness, a rapid or slowed heartbeat, a high body temperature with clammy skin, and flushed skin.