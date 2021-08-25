BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for 32-year-old Andrew Garinther.
Officials said he was last seen on Aug. 25 around 8:17 p.m. in the 2400 block of Tickwick Road.
Garinther is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Officials said he is believed to be heading to Frederick County in a red 2018 Subaru with Maryland tag 09761CH.
He is believed to be experiencing a behavioral crisis.
Anyone with information regarding Garinther’s whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 443-984-7385 or 911.