By CBS Baltimore Staff
Andrew Garinther, Baltimore, Frederick County, Maryland, Missing Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for 32-year-old Andrew Garinther.

Officials said he was last seen on Aug. 25 around 8:17 p.m. in the 2400 block of Tickwick Road.

Garinther is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Officials said he is believed to be heading to Frederick County in a red 2018 Subaru with Maryland tag 09761CH.

He is believed to be experiencing a behavioral crisis.

Anyone with information regarding Garinther’s whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 443-984-7385 or 911.

