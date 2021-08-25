LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport welcomed the first Honor Flight in over a year on Wednesday.
More than 30 veterans along with guests arrived on the Southwest Airlines flight with a delegation from Honor Flight Kansas.
The veterans are headed to DC to see their memorials.
On the flight, there were two veterans from WWII, eight from the Korean War and 22 from the Vietnam War.
Officials said they were greeted by a group of dedicated volunteers that support Honor Flights across the country.
Earlier today, we saw our first @HonorFlightNet arrival in over a year.
More than 30 veterans, plus guests, arrived at BWI Marshall Airport via Honor Flight Kansas and @SouthwestAir. The group will visit memorials in the Washington, DC area on Thursday. #SceneAtBWI #MDOTscenes pic.twitter.com/kyRPaP1V26
— BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) August 26, 2021