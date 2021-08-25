ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,190 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths, according to state health department data released Wednesday morning.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus.

More than 3.6 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity increased by 0.04 to 4.93%.

Hospitalizations decreased by 10 to 709. Of those hospitalized, 556 remain in acute care and 163 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 489,930 total confirmed cases and 9,745 deaths.

As of Tuesday there are 3,678,839 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,447,462 doses. Of those, 3,768,623 are first doses with 5,257 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,397,302 second doses, 5,278 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 281,537 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 413 in the last day.

The state reported 80.1% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 7,033 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of last Wednesday, August 18.

Of those cases, 627 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 5% of all Covid cases hospitalized in the state. 71 fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 4.6% of lab-confirmed Covid deaths in the state.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 7,511 (214) 1* Anne Arundel 46,586 (664) 15* Baltimore 69,110 (1,668) 41* Baltimore City 55,471 (1,251) 25* Calvert 4,577 (86) 1* Caroline 2,476 (33) 0* Carroll 9,990 (254) 6* Cecil 6,960 (159) 2* Charles 12,100 (218) 2* Dorchester 3,199 (65) 1* Frederick 21,213 (340) 10* Garrett 2,204 (65) 1* Harford 17,710 (302) 7* Howard 20,332 (258) 7* Kent 1,438 (49) 2* Montgomery 75,053 (1,594) 51* Prince George’s 90,683 (1,577) 43* Queen Anne’s 3,204 (56) 1* St. Mary’s 6,828 (136) 1* Somerset 2,748 (43) 0* Talbot 2,327 (46) 0* Washington 15,531 (336) 4* Wicomico 8,587 (181) 0* Worcester 4,092 (107) 1* Data not available 0 (43) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 29,255 (4) 0* 10-19 51,333 (6) 1* 20-29 90,193 (46) 1* 30-39 84,292 (118) 7* 40-49 72,548 (306) 5* 50-59 71,888 (839) 33* 60-69 47,825 (1,665) 27* 70-79 26,210 (2,469) 44* 80+ 16,386 (4,289) 104* Data not available 0 (3) 0* Female 256,606 (4,713) 107* Male 233,324 (5,032) 115* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity