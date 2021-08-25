BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a serious crash on West Northern Parkway and Woodcrest Ave in Baltimore.
Reports say that victims had to be extricated from the crash. At this time, there are reports that one child and two adults are seriously injured.
Roads have been blocked off while crews work.
Roads have been blocked off while crews work.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story.
💥CRASH WITH RESCUE💥
W Northern Py & Woodcrest Av 21215#MountWashington@CouncilmanYitzy#BMOREABravest using @HolmatroRescue tools to extricate a trapped patient from a vehicle crash.
Req 3 #BCFDEMS units
-1 child serious inj
-2 adults serious inj
Road blocked #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/U0hHiLHZrw
