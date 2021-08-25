COVID-19 In MarylandOver 1,100 New Cases Reported Wednesday
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Injuries, Northern Parkway, serious crash, Woodcrest

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a serious crash on West Northern Parkway and Woodcrest Ave in Baltimore.

Reports say that victims had to be extricated from the crash. At this time, there are reports that one child and two adults are seriously injured.

READ MORE: Baltimore Police Searching For 32-Year-Old Andrew Garinther, Believed To Be Experiencing Behavioral Crisis, Officials Say

Roads have been blocked off while crews work.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

READ MORE: Man Fatally Shot In Landover Wednesday Night

CBS Baltimore Staff