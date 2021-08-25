BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The unofficial end of summer will have fireworks over the Inner Harbor and a push to “Fall Back Safely.”
The Baltimore Office of Promotion and Arts on Wednesday announced that on Sunday, Sept. 5– Labor Day weekend– from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., there will be a DJ spinning a variety of hits at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater and Promenade. It all culminates in a 15-minute fireworks display.
This year's Fourth of July fireworks were canceled due to the pandemic.
In keeping with the event's name, "Fall Back Safely," organizers will hand out hand sanitizer and facemasks throughout the evening and encourage six feet of distance.
BOPA said the organization is “exploring” a partnership with the Baltimore City Health Department to offer free vaccinations and COVID-19 tests.