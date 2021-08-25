BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said the 28-year-old mother of two children whose bodies were found Tuesday night has confessed to their murder.

Officers responded to an apartment at the 500 block of Coventry Road for a report from a citizen about a foul odor. There they found the bodies of 6-year-old Da’neria Thomas and her brother, 8-year-old Davin Thomas.

Their bodies were found in early stages of decomposition, Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

“There is nothing more difficult than investigating the murder of a child, much less two children,” said Harrison.

Harrison said detectives worked “really hard” to locate the mother, Jamerria Hall, who was found Wednesday morning. Once she was detained, detectives were able to obtain a confession through a line of questioning.

Officials are still working to figure out the exact cause and time of death of the children.

“To the best of my knowledge they were seen last week, but we are working with the Medical Examiner to determine the exact time of death, or how long they were kept in there,” Harrison said.

This image of Hall and her children was released by Baltimore Police when they went missing in October 2018.

The circumstances around their brief disappearance is unclear, but Commissioner Michael Harrison said Wednesday that the three were reported missing, but were found at a hospital the very next day.

Harrison did not say whether anyone was injured when they were found in the hospital, but did say the incident is a part of their investigation.

An emotional Mayor Brandon Scott joined the commissioner in the announcement. He noted the timing of the tragedy, right before kids head back to school.

“Davin and Da’neria should be making new friends,” said Scott. “They should be showing off their new school shoes, they should be really starting to grow into who they are as a person, inching closer and closer to their full potential. And we should be celebrating their promise. But instead, we are here today talking about their unfortunate death. And I’ll be honest, I didn’t sleep much last night.”