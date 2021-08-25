BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mother has been arrested after her two children were found dead in Southwest Baltimore.

Police said 28-year-old Jamerria Hall confessed to killing her two children, six-year-old Da’neria Thomas and eight-year-old Davin Thomas. She was arrested Wednesday morning.

“We can confirm now that the mother 28-year-old Jamerria Hall is the suspect, in this case, having confessed to murdering her children. She’s currently in custody and detectives will be pursuing criminal charges,” said Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

Police said someone called them to Coventry Manor Apartments in Southwest Baltimore Tuesday afternoon because something smelled bad.

When officers got there, they found the two children, and their bodies were decomposing.

“I’m just shocked. Nothing happens in this neighborhood,” said one neighbor.

Commissioner Harrison said detectives were able to track down the mother and arrest her.

“Our detectives worked really really hard to locate her and once she was located, she was brought in for questioning. Detectives did a phenomenal job and was able to extrapolate a confession from her, that she is responsible for the death of her two children,” said Harrison.

In a separate incident in 2018, police confirmed that children were reported missing. They were later found with their mother at a local hospital.

The commissioner said investigators will be looking into the mother’s background to see if she had any previous contacts with social services.

“We have to and we will close any gaps that enables tragedies like this to occur. This wasn’t a drug-related, this wasn’t a violent group or this wasn’t some random thing, and while we don’t know the details of the case we know that two children are gone,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.

The police commissioner said there were reports that the children were seen as recently as last week.

“It’s a shock to me, it’s a shock to me because as I said, the last time I saw them, they were happy little kids,” said Wardell White.

Charges for the mother have not been announced yet but she is in custody.