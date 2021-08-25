COVID-19 In MarylandOver 1,100 New Cases Reported Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Landover Wednesday night.

Officers responded to Kent Village Drive and East Lombard Street for a reported shooting. On the scene, they found an unresponsive man. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials are investigating and anyone with information is urged to contact detectives.

