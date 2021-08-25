LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Landover Wednesday night.
Officers responded to Kent Village Drive and East Lombard Street for a reported shooting. On the scene, they found an unresponsive man. He was pronounced dead on the scene.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Searching For 32-Year-Old Andrew Garinther, Believed To Be Experiencing Behavioral Crisis, Officials Say
Officials are investigating and anyone with information is urged to contact detectives.READ MORE: UMBC President Freeman Hrabowski Announces Retirement
Prelim: At approx. 8:10 pm, officers responded to this location for a shooting call. Once on scene, they located an unresponsive adult male outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 26, 2021MORE NEWS: BWI Airport Welcomes First Honor Flight In Over A Year, More Than 30 Veterans On Board