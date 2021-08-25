BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles snapped their 19-game losing streak Wednesday night, rallying to beat Los Angeles 10-6 after a shaky start by Shohei Ohtani left the Angels’ bullpen with too much to do.
Orioles 10, Angels 6 final.READ MORE: Jamerria Hall Confesses To Killing Her Two Children, Six-Year-Old Da'neria Thomas & Eight-Year-Old Davin Thomas, After Their Bodies Were Found At Southwest Baltimore Apartment
The 2nd longest losing streak in O’s history ends at….19 ⚾️ #Rebuild pic.twitter.com/skacbJbW1s
— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) August 26, 2021
The Angels were up 6-2 in the fourth inning and 6-4 when Ohtani left the game after five. But Baltimore scored a run in the seventh and five in the eighth. Ramón Urías and Kelvin Gutierrez drew bases-loaded walks to put the Orioles up 7-6, and pinch-hitter Austin Hays added a two-run double.
The Orioles were two losses shy of the American League record for the longest skid — which they set themselves in 1988 when they started 0-21.
Ohtani allowed three homers on the mound and struck out three times at the plate.READ MORE: ‘All Those Affected Are Feeling Fine’ Three Members Of Governor Hogan’s Staff Test Positive For COVID-19; Hogan Remains Negative For Virus
It was 6-5 when Jake Petricka (0-1) allowed a single, a double and an intentional walk to start the bottom of the eighth. He then walked Urías, his final batter, on four pitches to tie the game.
Anatomy of a rebuilding team ending a 19 gm losing streak: starting pitcher was a waiver claim 4 days ago (Chris Ellis) & closing pitcher a Rule 5 pick (Tyler Wells). Whatever it takes ⚾️ #Rebuild @wjz pic.twitter.com/vaykmuIEjI
— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) August 26, 2021
Tanner Scott (5-4) won in relief for the Orioles.MORE NEWS: Maryland State Police Implementing Virtual Reality Simulator To Help Train Troopers In Decision-Making During Various Scenarios