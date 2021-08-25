HAMPSTEAD, Md. (WJZ) — Penguin Random House, the New York-based publisher of 10,000 new books annually, will open a second distribution center in Carroll County, state officials announced Wednesday, with plans to add 150 new full-time jobs over the next six years.
Penguin Random House, home to 300 international imprints, has leased 1 million square-feet of space at 630 Hanover Pike in Hampstead, joining a center in nearby Westminster.
Once the center is at full capacity, the company will employ 870 workers in the state, according to the Maryland Department of Commerce.
"We have been enormously pleased with our Westminster Distribution and Fulfillment center. So, when we decided to expand into a fourth facility to support our continued nationwide focus on growth and innovation, it was a natural decision to select a second Maryland location," Annette Danek, executive vice president, supply chain, of Penguin Random House, said in a statement.
In a statement, Gov. Larry Hogan praised the plans.
“To see Penguin Random House expand is very exciting news for our state and for our Carroll County workforce,” he said. “We are proud to support the company in its endeavors and we look forward to watching its footprint continue growing right here in Maryland.”
The state is providing a $325,000 conditional loan to assist with the costs of construction and a $25,000 workforce training grant, the Maryland Department of Commerce said.