LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are seeking information about a white sedan in connection with the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy in Landover on Tuesday night.
According to new details released Wednesday, the car pulled up to a group of people outside a residence in the 1600 block of Brightseat Road and a suspect or multiple suspects open fired.
An 8-year-old boy from Capitol Heights was struck and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died.
It's not known what direction the white sedan went as the vehicle fled the scene, police said.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go to pgcrimesolvers.com or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. The case number is 21-0038549.