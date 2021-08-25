BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are holding their annual women’s event, “A Purple Evening,” in person this year, and tickets are on sale now.
The event, presented by Safeway, will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at M&T Bank Stadium from 5 to 9 p.m.
This years event features:
- Free Ravens grocery tote
- The Purple Style Lounge
- Field goal kicks
- Football drills
- Retail outlet sale (up to 60% off apparel)
- Locker room tours
- Fan Forum stage programming
- BINGO
And of course, some current players and Ravens legends will be present. Who will be there will be announced at a later date.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 on-site. Buy them here.
Fans will receive a custom Ravens reusable grocery tote upon entry. Parking opens at 4 p.m. and is free in Lot B/C.