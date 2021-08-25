BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said two men were shot overnight in central and northwest Baltimore Wednesday.
Officers responded at 2:54 a.m. to the 5200 block of Fairlawn Avenue for a report of a shooting. There, they found a man who was shot multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in serious condition.
Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466.
Officers responded at 3:32 a.m. to the 400 block of Laurens Street, where they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment, and his condition is unknown.
Central District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.