BALTIMORE (WJZ) — University of Maryland, Baltimore County president Freeman A. Hrabowski III will retire after the in June 2022, at the end of the 2021-2022 academic year, the university announced on Wednesday.

In a YouTube post, Hrabowski thanked students, faculty, administrators, elected officials and community members for their support during his decades-long career in higher education.

“This is a state that believes in the importance of education and higher education, and state that has given to us,” He said. “And when you see the campus, when you come here, everybody marvels at the beauty of the campus, the grounds, a billion dollars-plus in the last few decades of buildings.

“But more important than that,” he continued, “as is true with this state, as is true with UMBC, what matters: the people.”

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that Hrabowski “inspired so many with his actions, words, and dedication” and praised the outgoing president’s commitment to students from underrepresented groups.

.@UMBC President Freeman Hrabowski has inspired so many with his actions, words, and dedication. His commitment to supporting students from underrepresented groups has transformed higher education not only in Maryland, but around the world. I wish him all the best in retirement. pic.twitter.com/F1Y9GwYVDB

— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) August 25, 2021

In a statement, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said Hrabowski’s retirement leaves “a gaping hole to fill” and wished the outgoing president well in his future endeavors.

“Dr. Hrabowski is a true visionary, and his leadership has been transformative for so many students, for Baltimore County and for our entire state,” Olszewski said. “As County Executive, a proud UMBC alumnus, and a friend, I thank him for his decades of dedicated service devoted to expanding access to educational excellence, sparking innovation, and promoting equity – efforts that have transformed UMBC into the national leader it is today.”

Hrabowski was appointed president of UMBC in 1992. In the nearly decades since, the school has increased undergraduate enrollment by 4,000 students, more than doubled the number of graduate students and doubled the number of degree programs.

During that same time, the school has greatly increased the number of Pell grant recipients–” students who display exceptional financial need,” according to the U.S. Department of Education–from 16% to 30.5%, and grown the the six-year graduation rate to over 69%, the school said.

International students from more than 100 countries now attend classes at the university.

Hrabowski was in Birmingham, Alabama in 1950 and served as a child leader in the Civil Rights Movement. He was jailed for participating in the Children’s March, the university said.