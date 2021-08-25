COVID-19 In MarylandOver 1,100 New Cases Reported Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department will offer more details during a 1 p.m. news conference on the two juveniles who were found in a decomposed state at Coventry Manor Apartments on Tuesday.

WJZ will carry the press briefing live.

