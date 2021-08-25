BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department will offer more details during a 1 p.m. news conference on the two juveniles who were found in a decomposed state at Coventry Manor Apartments on Tuesday.
Mayor Scott asked that people keep the affected families and community in their prayers at his noon press conference. There will be a specific briefing on the deaths of these children later today.
