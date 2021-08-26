BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials announced that 34-year-old Stephen Washington has been found guilty of a 2019 shooting that killed one man and left two others wounded.

Washington was found guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in a commission of a crime of violence and wear, carry and transport of a handgun.

“The defendant’s actions were unacceptable, and he will deservedly be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law for his malicious crime,” said State’s Attorney Mosby. “I send my prayers to Mr. Greene’s family as they continue to mourn the sudden passing of their loved one and hope this verdict brings them some measure of closure.“

According to authorities, on July 20, 2019, officers responded to the 2800 block of Boarman Ave where they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Nathaniel Greene was fatally shot in the back and leg. Perry Bailey was struck in the back and stomach and Demetric Green was struck in the head.

Through investigation, detectives learned that Washington and an unknown male entered the 2800 block of Boarman Ave and Reisterstown Road. As Washington and his accomplice approached a group of individuals, including the victims, video shows his accomplice shooting at the victims. Washington was slightly out of camera range but the firearms examiner testified that two guns were used to shoot the victims.

Officials said the crime scene consisted of eight-nine mm cartridge casings and five .40 cal cartridge casings. An additional 13 nine mm cartridge casings were also found at the intersection of Reisterstown Road and Boarman Ave.

Following the shooting, Washington and his accomplice ran toward Reisterstown Road. Video shows an additional man exit a vehicle at the intersection of Reisterstown Road and Boarman Ave. He shot at Washington and his accomplice as they ran before turning onto Grantley Ave.

A short time later officers were notified that Washington walked into an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials said during the interview with Washington, he admitted to detectives that he was shot down on Reisterstown Road after running from Boarman Avenue and that a friend drove him to Saint Agnes Hospital.

Washington faces a maximum sentence of 100 years in prison.