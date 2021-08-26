FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Officials confirmed that 41 students have tested positive for COVID-19 and nearly 600 are in quarantine in Frederick County.
Frederick County schools are requiring masks for everyone inside school buildings and on buses.
They are urging anyone who is not feeling well to stay home.
Data can be found here.
