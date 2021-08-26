BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jameria Hall, a 28-year-old Baltimore woman who confessed Wednesday to police that she killed her two children, has been charged in their death according to electronic court records.
Officers on Tuesday found the bodies of six-year-old Da'neria Thomas and eight-year-old Davin Thomas in an apartment in southwest Baltimore. Hall was arrested Wednesday morning.
Police said the children's bodies were found in an early state of decomposition. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said there were reports that the children were seen as recently as last week.
The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the children’s exact time and cause of death.
Hall is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and two counts of reckless endangerment. She is being held without bond.