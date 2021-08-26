BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Rock Opera Society is returning to live performances next month, the organization announced Thursday.
BROS plans a series of limited-run concerts called "Welcome to Stankonia," consisting of live performances of Outkast's album Stankonia.
Directed by local musician Jonathan Gilmore, the show will star local hip-hop artists Meek S Blaylock and Drizzy Tha Don as Big Boi and Andre 3000, respectively. They’ll have a nine-piece band, three backup vocalists and dancers. They’ll play tracks off both the domestic and Japanese versions of the album, including the triple-platinum single “Ms. Jackson.”
The concerts will be their first performed at The Voxel at 9 W. 25th St. since its renovation last year.
The show was conceived by Petula Caesar, the BROS director of community engagement. It was part of an initiative by the organization to engage the Baltimore community and diversify its programming.
"We're looking forward to reaching outside of our comfort zone and trying something new," Caesar said in a statement. "This will certainly be different from our past productions and events, but it will also be steeped in the spectacle and excess people have come to expect from us."
Tickers are available for $50. Attendance will be limited to 40 people per performance and attendees will be required to be masked and fully vaccinated.