DUNDALK Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after the bodies of a 66-year-old woman and 70-year-old man were found Thursday morning in Dundalk.
Officials said they responded to the 3100 block of Baybriar Raod just after 7 a.m. Once inside the home, they found the lifeless bodies of two individuals.READ MORE: Charging Documents Reveal Gruesome Details Of Mother Jamerria Hall's Alleged Killing Of Her Two Children
Baltimore County Police are still investigating the circumstances.READ MORE: Maryland State Board Of Education Votes In Favor To Mandate Masks In Schools
Detectives said they are not seeking any suspects at this time due to the nature of the injuries the couple sustained.MORE NEWS: As COVID-19 Positivity Rate Rises Among The Young, Back-To-School Vaccine Clinic Brings Doses To West Baltimore
Detectives expect to learn more regarding the deaths once the Office of the Medical Examiner releases its findings.