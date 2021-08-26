OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Thousands of golf fans from all over the country are here for the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club and Thursday, the first round of the tournament began.

“This is huge, this is huge and the course is beautiful.”

An estimated 20,000 people came to the tournament to watch the top 70 players compete in the FedEx Cup playoff event.

It’s the first time since 1962 that the PGA Tour has been in Baltimore.

“It’s not every day that 60 or 70 of the best golfers in the world come to Baltimore in our backyard.”

Even local celebrities like Michael Phelps attended alongside fans who came to see some of the biggest names in golf play for a chance at the tour championship.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth.”

“There’s hardly anyone that I would want to see in professional golf that isn’t here.”

For some, it was also a chance to learn from the pros and improve their game.

“You know just learn from players and see how they’re playing, know their demeanor.”

It’s an event golf enthusiasts said they just could not pass up.

“This is an awesome event something not a lot of people get an opportunity to experience.”

The championship continues at Caves Valley through Sunday and tickets are still available online.