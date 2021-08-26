WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Ford Motor Company is issuing a recall on some 2021 Ford F-150 vehicles.
Officials said Thursday that trucks with the Super Cab body style may have a problem with their front seatbelts. The webbing may be incorrectly routed, which means it may not adequately protect an occupant in a crash. The recall affects around 16,430 vehicles made between Jan. 2 and May 27.
Vehicle owners should call Ford at 866-436-7332 or a local Ford or Lincoln dealer. Owners will also be notified by mail and given instructions on how to assess the vehicle’s seatbelts. If the passenger side seatbelt fails inspection, owners shouldn’t use the passenger seat until it is repaired. If the driver’s side seatbelt fails inspection, owners shouldn’t drive their vehicle until the repair is done.
Vehicle owners can visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website and enter their vehicle identification number for more information on the recall. They can also call the NHTSA vehicle safety hotline at 888-327-4236.