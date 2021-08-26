BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lional “Jelly Roll” Dalton is coming back to Baltimore for a life saving surgery.
The former defensive tackle played was a Raven from 1998 to 2001, winning Super Bowl XXXV. He’s flying to Baltimore Friday for a kidney transplant, where he found a donor.READ MORE: Maryland State Fair Returns With Rides, Exhibits, Concerts
According to the Ravens, Dalton has been battling end-stage renal disease, the last stage of chronic kidney disease, for nearly two years.
It’s unclear if a fan is the donor giving Dalton a new lease on life, but the Ravens said multiple fans stepped up when the team announced that the standout was in need.
"It's because of you this is happening," said Dalton when he broke the good news, thanking his fans.
How do I begin to say #thankyou? To show my appreciation for saving my life? Tomorrow I fly to Baltimore to get my #kidneytransplant. It’s because of you this is happening. My life is forever changed because of you. @Amaud_WD @TDianeD @Ravens @NFLPAFmrPlayers #RavensFlock #nfl pic.twitter.com/9onm4UqfTP
— Lional “Jelly Roll” Dalton (@jellyrollkidney) August 26, 2021
