By CBS Baltimore Staff
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 59-year-old Kevin Coates.

Coates was last seen on Aug. 19 around 1:30 p.m. leaving Sheppard Pratt in Towson. He never returned to his Abingdon home.

Coates is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 217 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes and was last seen wearing a Ravens shirt and sweatpants.

He may be driving a black 2017 Nissan Rogue with Maryland tag 5CR8146. His family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

