By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan shared on Twitter that he has lowered the U.S. and state flags to half-staff to honor the service members killed in the Kabul terrorist attack Thursday.

In a tweet, Hogan said “The United States and Maryland flags have been lowered to half-staff to honor and remember the brave service members who were killed in today’s terror attack in Afghanistan.”

