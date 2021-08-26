ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan shared on Twitter that he has lowered the U.S. and state flags to half-staff to honor the service members killed in the Kabul terrorist attack Thursday.
In a tweet, Hogan said "The United States and Maryland flags have been lowered to half-staff to honor and remember the brave service members who were killed in today's terror attack in Afghanistan."
READ MORE: Maryland State Board Of Education Votes In Favor To Mandate Masks In Schools
The United States and Maryland flags have been lowered to half-staff to honor and remember the brave service members who were killed in today’s terror attack in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/fpsDR4v4ah
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) August 27, 2021