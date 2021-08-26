ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Education is set to meet at 3 p.m Thursday to discuss emergency regulation of school mask mandates.
The motion was made by Rachel McCusker, the teacher representative of the board, during the last three minutes of the Board of Education meeting Tuesday.READ MORE: Maryland State Fair Returns With Rides, Exhibits, Concerts
The motion comes as the debate on mask mandates for students and teachers continues. Some school districts across the state are set to return to the classroom in just a few days.READ MORE: Baltimore Mother Who Confessed To Killing Her Children Held Without Bond, Charged With First-Degree Murder
Note: This article was originally posted Wednesday, August 24.
MORE NEWS: American Visionary Art Museum, Maryland Food Bank Win John Oliver's Contest; Baltimore Museum To Exhibit Weird Works