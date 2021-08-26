TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — After a year off, the Maryland State Fair is back.
The fair opened Thursday at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. It runs through Labor Day.
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the fair’s cancellation for only the second time in its history.
"We are pleased to host the Maryland State Fair this summer with thousands of talented individuals and fun-loving fairgoers participating from Maryland's great cities, towns, farms, mountains and shores," Maryland State Fair General Manager Andy Cashman said in a statement. "Our goal is to provide a variety of safe, enjoyable and educational experiences to help make memories for a lifetime."
The fair’s hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends and noon to 10 p.m. on weekdays. Fairgoers may come early for livestock and horse shows and stay late when rides, games and food stands are still open.
The fair will also feature two major concerts. Jesse McCartney will play the Live! ON TRACK! Infield Stage on Sept. 3, with Blue Öyster Cult to follow on Sept. 4. A limited number of premium tickets are available for $25 each.
Live Thoroughbred horse racing begins Friday. Fairgoers may watch and wager in the grandstand seats or hang out in the air-conditioned OTB Center inside and watch on multiple televisions while they eat at Nick's Grandstand Grill & Crabhouse.
Admission is $10 for adults and children 12 and up, $8 for seniors over the age of 62, $5 for children 6 and up and free for children up to 5 years old. Rides are individually priced. Parking also costs extra either on-site at the fairgrounds or at nearby parking lots. Fairgoers may be able to save money by parking at a Light Rail stop and taking the train to Timonium.