ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday announced $3.7 million in funding for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
"For more than six years now, Maryland has been setting an example for the nation of strong environmental leadership," Hogan said in a statement. "This is another important step forward to expanding access to electric vehicle charging across the state and encouraging more Marylanders to purchase and use electric vehicles."
The money comes from Maryland's $75.7 million share of a $2.7 billion national settlement with Volkswagen for air pollution violations. Maryland has directed $11.3 million of that money toward infrastructure to support zero emission vehicles. The money will fund 36 new public fast chargers at 13 locations and 145 workplace charging ports at 24 businesses.
The fast chargers are five to 10 times faster than the workplace ports. The fast-charging stations will be installed across the state in areas like Towson, Silver Spring, Ocean City, Annapolis and Hagerstown.
"Zero emission vehicles and clean transportation infrastructure are key drivers to achieving Maryland's ambitious climate plans, which are among the most detailed and aggressive in the nation," said Secretary Ben Grumbles of the Maryland Department of the Environment. "Our smart investments in charging infrastructure will accelerate the electric vehicle revolution and grow sustainable public-private partnerships throughout the state."
There are currently more than 36,000 electric vehicles in Maryland, according to transportation officials. State officials plan to spend more of the Volkswagen settlement money later this year.