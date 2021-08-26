BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All southbound lanes on I-95 have been shut down due to a tractor-trailer fire near the Fort McHenry Tunnel.
Officials are asking drivers to use alternative routes at this time while crews work.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now
SB I-95 at the Fort McHenry Tunnel, all lanes CLOSED due to tractor trailer fire. Drivers should use alternate routes. #baltraffic pic.twitter.com/FLO2c0IQRr
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) August 26, 2021