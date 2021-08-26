COVID-19 In MarylandOver 1,200 New Cases Reported Thursday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore City, I-95, tractor-trailer fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All southbound lanes on I-95 have been shut down due to a tractor-trailer fire near the Fort McHenry Tunnel.

Officials are asking drivers to use alternative routes at this time while crews work.

