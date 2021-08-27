COVID-19 In MarylandKey Metrics Continue To Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  The MTA announced Friday that the Light RailLink, the light rail system in Baltimore, is operating at reduced speeds because of extreme forecasted heat.

Minor delays are expected, and the MTA asks that passengers allow extra time for travel.

Friday is the last day of the region’s seventh heatwave of the summer. It’s also the last day of Baltimore’s Code Red Extreme Heat Alert.

