BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Gas and Electric will install equipment on two transmission towers next to the inner loop side of the Key Bridge Saturday, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.
The work will take place during daylight hours. Lanes will not be closed, and stopping on the bridge is not permitted.
Helicopters will move equipment to the towers, and crews will attach the equipment from helicopters.
Motorists are advised to keep their eyes on the road ahead.
The work is part of BGE's Key Crossing Reliability Initiative, a transmission line project to replace two high voltage transmission circuits that extend beneath the Patapsco River on the harbor side of the Key Bridge from Hawkins Point in Baltimore and Sollers Point in Baltimore County. The existing line is nearing the end of its useful service life.