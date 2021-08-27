OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Local businesses have seen an influx of customers as tens of thousands of people from around the country flock to Baltimore County for the BMW Championship.

“The business has picked back up this week has been really fabulous,” said Shawn Dunworth, the owner of Sunset Slush of Glyndon.

The ice cream and Italian ice shop rolled out the Championship Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae for the tournament. Dunworth said the special treat has been selling very well.

“We worked with a couple of local businesses to collaborate on what we were doing and the community seems to love it,” Dunworth added.

Twenty-five businesses across the county are offering deals and specials for the championship. County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the tournament should really pay off.

“We’re expecting about a $20 million economic impact from this experience,” said Olszewski. “So whether it’s hotels and restaurants to these small businesses that have these incredible treats.”

Just off the course at Caves Valley Golf Club, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is serving up its crab cakes and crab egg rolls. Owner Tony Minadakis said the tournament has been an exciting chance for local businesses to showcase their products to a national audience.

“Baltimore doesn’t really see this many big events and Maryland in general but just the opportunity to have it for every local business is a blessing,” said Minadakis.

Greek on the Street truck owner Angelo Micklos said his business has been getting ready for weeks to prepare for all the demand they have been expecting at the championship.

“We’ve been prepping a lot for the anticipation for having 20-thousand people a day here,” said Micklos. “An event like this is pretty huge for us.”

To learn about all of the deals and specials being offered for the BMW Championship by local businesses, visit the Baltimore County Tourism website.