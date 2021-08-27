BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Crews are responding to a four-alarm fire after flames engulfed an entire block of row homes in southwest Baltimore Friday morning.
It’s happening in the 1500 block of W Fairmount Street, in the Franklin Square neighborhood. At least eight row homes are on fire, and a Baltimore Fire spokesperson said the fire is not yet under control.READ MORE: Charging Documents Reveal Gruesome Details Of Jamerria Hall's Alleged Killing Of Her Two Children
No injuries have been reported and a preliminary search has been made of the homes. Firefighters are continuing to check for hotspots.
A spokesperson said all of the homes were occupied. It is unclear how many people have been displaced by the fire.
FFs continue to battle a 4-Alarm fire in the 1500 blk of Fairmount Ave. involving 8 homes. No injuries reported. Additional info will be available at Media Staging at N. Gilmor & W. Baltimore St. pic.twitter.com/aCsSshCG1g
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) August 27, 2021
A very active fire on W. Fairmount St. 8 homes are impacted. All homes were occupied. Thankfully, no one was injured. Firefighters working to get the fire under control. @wjz pic.twitter.com/sJbSLWGgCH
— Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) August 27, 2021
Over 120 personnel are on the scene, according to the Baltimore Firefighters Union.
Stay with WJZ for more on this developing story.