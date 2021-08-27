COVID-19 In MarylandOver 1,200 New Cases Reported Thursday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Crews are responding to a four-alarm fire after flames engulfed an entire block of row homes in southwest Baltimore Friday morning.

It’s happening in the 1500 block of W Fairmount Street, in the Franklin Square neighborhood. At least eight row homes are on fire, and a Baltimore Fire spokesperson said the fire is not yet under control.

No injuries have been reported and a preliminary search has been made of the homes. Firefighters are continuing to check for hotspots.

A spokesperson said all of the homes were occupied. It is unclear how many people have been displaced by the fire.

Over 120 personnel are on the scene, according to the Baltimore Firefighters Union.

Stay with WJZ for more on this developing story.

