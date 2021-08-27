ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ/AP) — Del. Ronald Watson has been appointed to a Maryland Senate seat in Prince George’s County, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday.
“I am confident that Delegate Watson will continue to represent his constituency admirably in his new role as senator,” said Hogan. “I offer him my sincere congratulations and look forward to working with him in the upcoming legislative session.”
Watson, who will represent District 23, has served in the House of Delegates since 2019. He is currently a member of the Judiciary Committee and the Joint Committee on Cybersecurity, IT, and Biotechnology. He is also the president and senior program manager for Watson Management Corporation in Upper Marlboro.
Watson was appointed to fill a vacancy created when Douglas J.J. Peters left office after being appointed to the University System of Maryland Board of Regents.