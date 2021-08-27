ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland General Assembly on Friday announced plans to take up the state school board’s proposed mask mandate for public schools.
The board voted for the emergency regulation on Thursday. It would require masks in schools for the next 180 days but would be subject to monthly reviews by school board members.
On Friday, the legislative chairs of the Joint Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review Committee announced a hearing set for Sept. 14. The hearing could be moved up if Gov. Larry Hogan waives the legally required waiting period of 10 business days to codify emergency regulations.
"We are prepared to hold a hearing immediately to approve masks in every school in Maryland starting on Monday," said House Chair Sandy Rosenberg, a Baltimore Democrat. "We know masks save lives, especially for unvaccinated kids."
Only five school districts have not mandated masks inside school buildings. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recently recommended universal masking in schools to curb the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. There is no vaccine available for children under the age of 12.
If approved by the committee, the regulations would take effect immediately.
"We have a responsibility to protect the health and safety of every child, regardless of the county they live in," said Senate Chair Sarah Elfreth, an Anne Arundel County Democrat. "I implore Governor Hogan to give us the power to keep every child in Maryland safe immediately."